RBS Suit Over Client Insolvency Paused Due To Lockdown

Law360, London (June 12, 2020, 7:39 PM BST) -- A suit against Royal Bank of Scotland over its alleged role in the insolvency of a television advertising company has been put on hold due to the claimant's difficulty accessing a remote hearing amid the coronavirus pandemic. All case management and disclosure obligations in Christopher Nigel Roberts' claim against RBS have been stayed for the foreseeable future, according to an order signed by Judge David Foxton, dated June 4. The suit alleges the bank issued checks from Vision TV Ltd.'s account worth £265,000 without proper authorization. Most civil court proceedings have taken place remotely since lockdown measures were put in place...

