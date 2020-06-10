Essar Sues Partner For $63M Over Nigerian Oil Project

Law360, London (June 10, 2020, 6:01 PM BST) -- A Mauritian energy company has sued its Canadian business partner in London for $63 million for allegedly breaching a deal by failing to finance the search for oil in rich waters off the coast of Nigeria. Essar Exploration & Production accused Shoreline CanOverseas Petroleum Development Corp. Ltd., or ShoreCan, of reneging on a 2015 shareholder agreement to invest in a project to develop and produce an oil field 50 miles off Nigeria's shores. Despite taking an 80% stake in Essar's Nigerian subsidiary, the Canadian business has failed to find a drilling rig, pay employees' salaries or start exploration, Essar alleged....

