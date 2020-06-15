Insurers Hit With $5.2M Claim Over Lost Grain Cargoes

Law360, London (June 15, 2020, 4:44 PM BST) -- A Swiss agricultural commodities supplier has sued the French branch of XL Insurance and four other European insurers in London for $5.2 million under a marine cargo policy after its holdings of corn, wheat and barley were lost. Quadra Commodities SA has brought a High Court suit against the French office of XL Insurance Co. SE, which is incorporated in Ireland, and four other companies after they failed to pay out under an all-risks insurance policy, which it took out in October 2016. The agricultural trading and logistics company tried to claim on the indemnity when its cargoes of corn, wheat...

