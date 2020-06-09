Barclays Calls PE Firm's Crisis-Era Fraud Suit 'Nonsensical'

Law360, London (June 9, 2020, 4:03 PM BST) -- Barclays has hit back at allegations by a private equity firm that it committed fraud as it raised capital during the financial crisis, arguing at a trial on Tuesday that the suit is "factually misconceived" and "nonsensical." A lawyer for Barclays told the court that the £1.6 million ($2 billion) claim brought by PCP Capital is based on "crafted and embellished" recollections. (AP) Jeffrey Onions QC, counsel for Barclays, said at the High Court that the £1.6 million ($2 billion) claim brought by PCP Capital Partners is based on "crafted and embellished" recollections from the company's chief that have developed and changed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS