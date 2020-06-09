Kirkland, John L. Koenig Steer App Co.'s $49M Financing

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Appfire, a technology company that provides apps for software development teams, said Tuesday it received a $49 million investment from Silversmith Capital Partners in a deal steered by John L. Koenig Law LLC and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Boston-based Appfire said the strategic investment was its first injection of outside funding and will go toward expanding its product offerings and acquisitions of additional apps. Appfire has over 60 apps in its portfolio, including Bob Swift, Wittified and Feed Three, according to its website. "Our founding team's vision has been to grow the company into a leading provider of apps that enable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS