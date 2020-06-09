Balbec Collects $1.2B For Bankruptcy-Focused Credit Fund

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT) -- Balbec Capital LP, a private investment firm focused on buying loans or claims that are in bankruptcy, said Tuesday that it has wrapped up its fourth global credit fund after raising roughly $1.2 billion from investors, making it the largest fund in firm history. The fund, billed as InSolve Global Credit Fund IV LP, surpassed the firm's original $1 billion target, securing capital commitments from both new and existing institutional investors, according to a statement. The fund will seek to identify opportunities where it can buy nonperforming loans from a borrower who is insolvent, in the process of a restructuring, looking...

