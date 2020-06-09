Canadian REIT Nabs 8 US Properties For $246M

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A Canadian real estate investment trust said Tuesday that it's buying eight U.S. warehouse properties across the South and Midwest for about $246 million (332 million Canadian dollars), financed with help from recent fundraisers worth more than $587 million. Toronto-based Granite Real Estate Investment Trust said the distribution warehouses in the Columbus, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and the greater Memphis, Tenn. area are already fully leased and total about 4 million square feet. "These acquisitions ... advance our strategy of acquiring and developing modern e-commerce and distribution facilities in Granite's U.S. target markets," Granite President and CEO Kevan Gorrie said in a statement....

