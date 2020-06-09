WTO Appeals Panel Backs Australia Tobacco Packaging Rules

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization Appellate Body upheld the Australian government's rules that standardize packaging for tobacco products, determining that the requirements don't violate international trade agreements or hinder global commerce, according to reports circulated Tuesday. The Appellate Body found that a WTO panel correctly concluded in its 2018 findings that the governments of Honduras and the Dominican Republic didn't prove that Australia's requirements for all tobacco products to be plainly packaged with graphic health warnings were too restrictive. The countries didn't show that Australia was violating the WTO's Technical Barriers to Trade agreement or the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights...

