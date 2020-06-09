RentPath Cleared For $588M Ch. 11 Sale And Reorg Plan

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt online rental property marketing company RentPath Holdings Inc. received court permission Tuesday for a $588 million sale of its assets and for its proposed Chapter 11 plan that will make distributions to creditors from the proceeds of the sale. During a combined hearing conducted via phone and videoconferencing, debtor attorney Andriana Georgallas of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP said RentPath was appearing for just its second proceeding since filing for bankruptcy in February and that it had reached consensus on both the sale and the Chapter 11 plan. "We're here on an uncontested basis and with a plan that has...

