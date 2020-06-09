Watchdog Finds Little Oversight Of IRS Free File Program

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 11:29 AM EDT) -- The IRS until recently conducted limited oversight of its partnership with private tax software companies that's meant to provide lower-income Americans with the ability to file their tax returns for free, according to a Tuesday memo by a Senate watchdog. Under the IRS' Free File agreement, private companies offer free online tax return preparation to the bottom 70% of income earners. (AP) As a result of the Internal Revenue Service's lack of oversight, only a tiny percentage of eligible tax filers have benefited from the Free File Alliance, according to the report, which was prepared by bipartisan staff of the Permanent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS