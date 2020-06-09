Fed. Circ. Rejects Ex-Chief's Call To Clarify Alice In Dish Case

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Former Federal Circuit Chief Judge Paul Michel's call for his former court to clarify the Alice test went unheeded on Tuesday, as the full court denied two Customedia petitions he supported that sought review of decisions deeming two data storage patents abstract. The court denied the petitions without explanation. Earlier panels in March upheld Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions in covered business method reviews brought by Dish Network Corp. that the claims were directed to the abstract idea of delivering targeted advertising and lacked an improvement in computer technology that would make them patentable. Customedia argued in its May 5 petitions...

