FTC, Impax Spar At 5th Circ. Over Opana ER Deal

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Impax Laboratories defended its settlement agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals over opioid pain medication Opana ER during oral argument at the Fifth Circuit on Tuesday, as the Federal Trade Commission insisted the deal delayed generic versions of the drug and broke the law. Impax is trying to flip the FTC's first decision in a fully litigated challenge to a settlement between branded- and generic-drug makers since the Supreme Court's landmark 2013 decision in Actavis. In that decision, the justices found that the deals need to be analyzed for their competitive effects when the brand makes a large unjustified payment to a would-be...

