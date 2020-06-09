PetIQ Merger Fight Faces Skeptical Judge At 9th Circ.

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A judge sitting on a Ninth Circuit panel appeared skeptical Tuesday of efforts by pet medicine wholesalers to revive their antitrust suit challenging PetIQ Inc.'s purchase of a veterinary clinic chain, saying he still doesn't "have any idea" what the proposed markets and participants are even after reading their complaint. During a videoconference hearing before a three-judge panel, U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz of Minnesota, who was sitting on the Ninth Circuit panel by designation, questioned whether the antitrust claims had been sufficiently pled to survive a motion to dismiss. "The concern I have about your complaint is when I was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS