Winston & Strawn Guides Fintech-Focused SPAC's $360M IPO

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A financial technology- and health care-focused blank-check company backed by investment firm Hudson Executive Capital said Tuesday it raised $360 million in an upsized initial public offering, with guidance from Winston & Strawn LLP. New York-based Hudson Executive Investment Corp. priced 36 million units at $10 apiece — an increase from the company's original plan to offer 30 million units. The units will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "HECCU." Hudson is a blank-check company, also known as a special purpose acquisition company, which is a shell entity that raises money through an IPO for a future acquisition...

