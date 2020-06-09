CFTC Awards Whistleblower $6M, Slams 'Baseless' Objection

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Tuesday it awarded $6 million to a whistleblower who provided information that led to a successful enforcement action, but denied four additional claimants, calling one's objection to the decision "baseless." The whistleblower voluntarily provided original information that was "specific, credible and timely," leading to the opening of an investigation and the enforcement action, the CFTC said, adding that in addition to these positive factors, the individual was under no "legal obligation" to provide the information. The order did not reveal the identity of the claimants or give any additional information about the investigation or the...

