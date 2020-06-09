Advantage Rent A Car Lender Says Sale Plan Is Too Vague

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Concerned over risks that it could get "sand-bagged" by vague wording in bankrupt Advantage Rent A Car's Delaware Chapter 11 sale plans, vehicle lender Element Fleet Corp. objected Monday to the debtor's bid procedures, saying its $25 million stake in vehicle liens and rights should be clearly acknowledged. Element, which provided car-buying credit to Advantage and its parent and affiliates, said that Advantage used the word "equipment" among the assets targeted in its sale motion, without explicitly stating whether or not vehicles were among the equipment to go on the block, including those carrying Element liens. "In short, lenders to the...

