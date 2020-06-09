2nd Circ. Rejects Appeal Of Convicted Bank Fraudster

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday upheld a purported energy executive's conviction and sentence on charges that he schemed to dupe major international banks out of tens of millions in financing for his Blacksands Pacific Group Inc., an oil and gas company that prosecutors have said was largely a con job. In a summary order, a three-judge panel rejected Raheem Brennerman's challenges to his 2017 jury conviction for bank fraud and other offenses as well as his subsequent sentencing, which saw him ordered to serve 12 years in prison and pay restitution of more than $5 million to the Industrial and Commercial...

