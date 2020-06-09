Twilio Holds Evidence Of BitMEX US Presence, Suit Says

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Twilio Inc. and Intercom Inc. hold troves of data relevant to a suit alleging cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX illegally engaged in business in the United States, according to a Tuesday filing that asks a California federal judge to issue an order to preserve that evidence. Plaintiff BMA outlines in an ex parte application filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that after efforts fell flat to ensure the preservation of specific BitMEX-related email data held by Twilio, its subsidiary SendGrid Inc., and Intercom, it is seeking to ensure the preservation of that information through a court order....

