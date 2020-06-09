Exide Clean-Up Settlement Plans Approved In Ch. 11 Case

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Battery maker Exide Technologies LLC received Delaware bankruptcy court approval Tuesday for a framework that will require environmental regulators to participate in negotiations with the debtor about the cleanup of its non-operating properties. During a hearing conducted over the phone and videoconference, debtor attorney Sunny Singh of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP said Exide's proposal had the support of the U.S. Department of Environmental Protection as well as state agencies, and it would allow for negotiations to commence as early as June 15. "We think we've got a framework that will help foster settlements and avoid costly litigation of the complex...

