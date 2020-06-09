Rabbinical Council Wins $1M Kosher Trademark Dispute

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge found Tuesday that a Chicago grocery store infringed a trademark used by the Chicago Rabbinical Council Inc. to distinguish kosher products, enjoining the store and its related companies from using the mark and ordering it to pay $1 million in damages. U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo entered the order after previously granting the rabbinical council's motion for entry of default against Abdul Rehman Group Inc., which does business as Mounsef International Inc. and/or Al-Khyam Bakery and Grocery, according to court documents. The Chicago Rabbinical Council said in its December complaint that it entered into a contract...

