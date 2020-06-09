Hong Kong's National Security Law Has Left Lawyers Uneasy

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A move by China to enact new national security legislation in Hong Kong has left arbitration practitioners jittery, with some anticipating that Beijing's increased influence in the region could put the city-state's carefully cultivated reputation as a haven for international business in Asia at risk. The Chinese Communist Party approved a plan last month to impose the national security law on Hong Kong in an effort to stifle dissent. The law, which is still being drafted, has been widely criticized by the U.S. and other nations for potentially eroding Hong Kong's autonomy. Over the last two decades, Hong Kong has become...

