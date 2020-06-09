Push For Sanctions Continues Against Bitcoin 'Inventor'

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge should sanction self-proclaimed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright because he repeatedly fabricated evidence and lied to the court, the estate of his former business partner claimed amid litigation of a $10 billion bitcoin ownership dispute. Ira Kleiman has been seeking sanctions against Wright, and in his most recent filing with the court Monday he claimed that Wright "spent the entire lawsuit lying, forging, and cheating." Wright has opposed the motion for default sanctions, requesting that he get a jury trial, a move that is asking "this court to abandon its role as safeguard of the judicial system," Kleiman...

