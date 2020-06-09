Calif. Pot Regulator Rips 'Bizarre' Take On Delivery Rules

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- California's Bureau of Cannabis Control has slammed a suit by Golden State communities seeking to ban pot deliveries within their jurisdictions, saying the suit should be nixed because the communities' reading of the law leads to a "bizarre conclusion." The BCC said in a trial brief filed Monday that the county of Santa Cruz and nearly two dozen California cities that brought the suit don't have a legal leg to stand on. The state's Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act explicitly prohibits local governments from outlawing cannabis deliveries, the regulator argues. "Indeed, plaintiffs are able to challenge the delivery...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS