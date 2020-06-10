Blood Test Co. Wants 11th Circ. To Nix Healthprint TM Loss

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida blood testing laboratory company urged the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to reverse a loss in its trademark dispute with a nutritional supplement maker, arguing that the lower court judge misapplied the law when he said there was no confusion in the marketplace over the lab company's "Healthprint" mark. In oral arguments held over telephone, attorney Dineen Wasylik, who represents blood testing company Superior Consulting Services Inc., told an Eleventh Circuit panel that the district court judge erred when he concluded that supplement maker Shaklee Corp. had not infringed Superior's Healthprint mark when it rolled out a questionnaire about lifestyle...

