ITC Shatters Hopes For Duties On Chinese Glassware

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Imports of Chinese glass containers will avoid a tariff hit of more than 320% after the U.S. International Trade Commission said Tuesday that the products were not posing a threat to domestic manufacturers. The U.S. Department of Commerce found last month that imported glassware used to ship wine, beer, soda, juice and sauces was being unfairly subsidized by the Chinese government, teeing up hefty countervailing duties. But the ITC halted the duties by unanimously finding that the U.S. producers seeking the duties were not injured or threatened by the Chinese goods. "As a result of the commission's negative determination, no countervailing duty...

