Utah Backs Trump Bid For Judgment In Monuments Row

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The state of Utah, farming organizations and others have asked a D.C. federal judge to find that President Donald Trump had the authority to shrink the size of two Utah national monuments. The Trump administration has said it is entitled to partial summary judgment on Native American tribes and environmental groups' claims that the president exceeded the scope of his powers in issuing the two proclamations that reduced the size of the monuments. The government contends there's no genuine issue of material fact in the cases and the suit should be dismissed. Utah, the American Farm Bureau Federation, Big Game Forever and other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS