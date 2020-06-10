USC Taps Former Jones Day, DOJ Atty As General Counsel

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT) -- The University of Southern California has named a Kaiser Permanente assistant general counsel and former Jones Day partner as its new general counsel. Beong-Soo Kim, who spent eight years at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles before moving into private practice at Jones Day, will step into the general counsel role July 1, the university announced Tuesday. "Beong's diverse and high-level legal expertise, mission-driven approach to taking on challenges, and commitment to public service made him our clear first choice," USC President Carol L. Folt said in a statement. "He will be an important addition to the USC leadership team...

