Lowe's Wage Challengers Can't Slip Arbitration Agreements

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal magistrate judge on Tuesday recommended sending to arbitration the claims of two plaintiffs in a putative class action accusing Lowe's of violating federal wage law, saying the workers are prevented from challenging their arbitration agreements' validity because they had already conceded them in a different lawsuit. Plaintiffs Scott Alminiana and Stacey Pflug are former employees of Lowe's Home Centers LLC, and two of five named plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed in January accusing the home improvement retailer of mischaracterizing certain bonus payments as discretionary in order to avoid paying overtime. Magistrate Judge David S. Cayer granted Lowe's...

