An Unintended Benefit Of High Court's Deportation Ruling

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- On June 1, the U.S. Supreme Court, issued a 7-2 decision in Nasrallah v. Barr,[1] holding that federal courts can review decisions that deny a noncitizen's requests for protection under the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, or CAT. CAT provides that noncitizens who face a likelihood of 51% or more of torture in their home countries shall not be removed (which is the technical term for deportation). Torture is defined as involving "any act by which severe pain or suffering, whether physical or mental, is intentionally inflicted on a person."[2] The torturer must be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS