BEA Data Collection Challenges Amid Pandemic Closures

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Every five years the Bureau of Economic Analysis, or BEA, collects mandatory benchmark data from all U.S. individuals, entities and trusts who own 10% or more of a foreign business. The due date for filing the 2019 BE-10 benchmark forms was May 29. However, in response to the COVID-19 crisis, the BEA has issued guidance that they will grant filing extensions to Aug. 31 for any filer who requests an extension in writing. Potential penalties for noncompliance with the survey process, handled by the BEA in accordance with the International Investment and Trade in Services Survey Act — what I refer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS