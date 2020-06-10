EPA Asks 9th Circ. To Restore Water Quality Variance In Mont.

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has asked the Ninth Circuit to restore a Montana permit intended to give polluters flexibility to meet water quality standards, arguing a lower court misconstrued federal rules in blocking it. The EPA told the appellate court in a brief Tuesday that a district court found a contradiction that doesn't exist within the agency's rule for variance permits. The permits give states the ability to let polluters reduce pollution over time if meeting minimum water quality standards is unfeasible. The agency also said the district court went too far in adopting a timeline for pollution reduction pushed...

