5th Circ. Sinks Bias Suit Despite 'Boorish' Workplace Conduct

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 2:09 PM EDT) -- A black female engineer who said her co-workers at a Houston firehouse made offensive jokes and brought adult magazines to work doesn't have a discrimination case, the Fifth Circuit has ruled, finding her "sometimes offensive and boorish" co-workers' conduct wasn't enough to sustain her race and gender bias lawsuit. In its opinion Tuesday, the three-judge panel affirmed a district court's award of summary judgment to the city of Houston in Carla West's suit bringing claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 for discrimination and a hostile work environment. Ultimately, the panel concluded that West failed to show...

