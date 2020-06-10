EU Urged To Hand Tax Breaks To Boost Capital Markets

Law360, London (June 10, 2020, 3:50 PM BST) -- A group of financial experts urged the European Commission on Wednesday to hand tax relief to retail investors buying into funds focused on pumping cash into long-term infrastructure projects and unlisted companies, in an attempt to reduce the bloc's reliance on borrowing money from banks. A group of capital markets experts — including executives from Blackrock, Société Générale and Euronext N.V. — urged the European Union to forge ahead with the bloc's so-called capital markets union project. The program, launched in 2015, aims to improve the flow of cross-border lending from sources outside banking for small businesses. It should have been completed in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS