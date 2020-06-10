Greek Shipping Magnate Must Pay German Lenders $11.7M

Law360, London (June 10, 2020, 12:30 PM BST) -- A judge ordered a well-known figure in the Greek shipping industry to repay two German lenders more than $11.7 million over an unpaid loan after the businessman failed to turn up to court in London to defend himself on Wednesday. Judge Andrew Henshaw entered summary judgment at the High Court against Nikolaos Livanos, part of the Livanos shipping family in Greece, in connection with an outstanding loan agreement he struck to finance the purchase of two bulk cargo carriers more than a decade ago. Judge Henshaw wrote a 20-page decision rather than ordering default judgment against Livanos, even though he did...

