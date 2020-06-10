IT Pro To Check Disclosure In Kazakh Co.'s $300M Asset Fight

Law360, London (June 10, 2020, 9:09 PM BST) -- A London judge on Tuesday said an independent IT expert should double-check a document search conducted by two property-holding entities connected to the ex-boss of a Kazakh paper conglomerate that's now chasing a $300 million fraud judgment against him. High Court Judge Christopher Butcher granted the request from Kazakhstan Kagazy to have an independent IT expert review documents culled by the two offshore defendants, Unistarel Corp. and Dencora Ltd. But the judge added that the paper conglomerate would have to pick up the estimated €40,000-plus ($45,600) tab, until there was some proof that the property-holding companies had done the job wrong....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS