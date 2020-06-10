Settlement Halts Finance Adviser's Trial Over HMRC Taxes

Law360, London (June 10, 2020, 7:36 PM BST) -- Towergate Financial struck a deal with a former director on the morning of trial, ending litigation looking to claw back hundreds of thousands of pounds it paid HM Revenue and Customs over an employee benefit trust. A trial was set to start Tuesday in the U.K. adviser's High Court suit alleging that former directors Mark Howard and Mitchel Hopkinson were "unduly enriched" when it had to pay HMRC for outstanding taxes linked to a trust that they helped set up. But counsel for Towergate came into court Tuesday morning and told the judge that the two sides were "very close to...

