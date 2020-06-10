Advocates Too Late To Stop Salmon Fishing, Court Says

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- An environmental group's bid to stop commercial salmon fishing in federally controlled waters off the coast of Alaska while it challenges the government allowing fishing in the area was lodged too late, a Washington federal magistrate judge has said. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michelle L. Peterson recommended Tuesday that Wild Fish Conservancy's request for an injunction to prevent the commercial salmon troll fishing season from starting in July be denied. The magistrate said in her recommendation that the court lacks the authority to enjoin fishing in the federally controlled waters because the requested relief is time-barred. An injunction, which the groups said...

