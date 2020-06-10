Grocers Urge 9th Circ. Not To Pause Tuna Price-Fixing Case

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A food wholesaler has pressed the Ninth Circuit to reject a move by tuna producers to pause a price-fixing case while they appeal an order certifying buyers' classes, saying the producers can't show they will be harmed if the case proceeds. Bumble Bee, Starkist and Tri-Union Seafoods LLC — which does business as Chicken of the Sea — and others face sprawling class litigation claiming they schemed to inflate canned tuna prices. Suits are coming at the tuna companies from several directions, including grocers, food preparers and consumers. The producers filed an emergency plea with the appeals court June 3, arguing...

