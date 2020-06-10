Insurance Software Co. Nabs New Investors In $230M Round

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A software company serving the property and casualty insurance industry said Wednesday that it had raised $230 million in its latest funding round and nabbed new investments from Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management and Whale Rock Capital Management. Boston-based Duck Creek Technologies said the proceeds would contribute to its product development and expansion, as well as to repurchasing shares from some of its existing investors. Existing investors Dragoneer Investment Group, Insight Partners, Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC, Singapore's state-run holding company Temasek and others also contributed. Duck Creek CEO Michael Jackowski said in a statement the investment was a testament to...

