Oilfield Services Co. Investor Wants Quintana Merger Halted

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT) -- An investor in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. filed a suit in Delaware federal court seeking to halt the company's pending merger with fellow oilfield services company Quintana Energy Services Inc., asserting a public disclosure on the transaction is misleading and lacking key financial details. In a complaint Tuesday, shareholder Eric Sabatini alleges KLX and its directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by filing a deficient disclosure last week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The statement is "materially incomplete and misleading" and omits details about analyses performed by financial adviser Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC in compiling...

