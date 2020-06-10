UBS Accuses Ex-Worker Of Bolting With $97M In Accounts

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A UBS Group AG wealth management unit has claimed in Texas state court that an ex-employee used confidential client information to convince them to move more than $97 million in received accounts to her new employer, Morgan Stanley, in the weeks following her May resignation. UBS Financial Services Inc. petitioned a Harris County District Court on Tuesday for a temporary injunction against former financial adviser Alexandra Van Meurs, whom the company says is responsible for a mass client exodus. The injunction would prohibit Van Meurs from causing further alleged harm to the company as her breach of contract claim is arbitrated...

