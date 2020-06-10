Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Zohar Claims Lynn Tilton Is Withholding Tax Info

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The Zohar funds are asking the Delaware bankruptcy court to authorize them to compel funds founder Lynn Tilton to turn over tax documents they say she is withholding as part of the long-running fight between them over control of Zohar's portfolio of companies.

In a motion filed Tuesday, the Zohar funds asked for a Rule 2004 examination of Tilton to compel the distressed debt mogul to turn over information they claim she has that they need to file their 2020 federal taxes.

"Throughout these cases, taxes have been a 'black box' wielded by Ms. Tilton as leverage to remain in control...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!