Energy Exploration Co. Sues For €4M In Oil Field Royalties

Law360, London (June 15, 2020, 7:23 PM BST) -- A Dutch oil and gas exploration company is suing a compatriot in London for €4 million ($4.5 million) in allegedly unpaid fees under a petroleum license agreement for fields in the North Sea. San Leon Energy BV claims that Taqa Offshore BV, which manages energy infrastructure projects around the world, is five years behind in royalty payments for wells in the Amstel Oil Fields off the coast of the Netherlands, according to High Court documents that were recently made public. The dispute stretches back to 2007, when San Leon Energy's parent company sold a 10% interest in a license for the...

