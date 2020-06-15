Truck Makers Hit Back At Balfour Beatty Cartel Suit

Law360, London (June 15, 2020, 1:38 PM BST) -- Truck manufacturers fined €2.93 billion ($3.30 billion) for price-fixing of vehicles told a judge that they do not owe a British construction giant damages for inflated costs because the company's purchases were not affected by the scheme. Companies including Daimler AG, DAF Trucks NV and Man Truck & Bus SE argued in defenses filed with the High Court on June 8 that Balfour Beatty negotiated purchases with them directly and was therefore not damaged by the scheme. Employees exchanged gross price information and details of how and when new fuel-efficient trucks would be introduced, the manufacturers argued in separate filings. But,...

