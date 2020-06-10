Amazon Asks Pa. Justices To Ax Workers' Post-Shift OT Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Amazon has urged the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to find that state wage law, in line with its federal counterpart, bars workers at a Lehigh County warehouse from earning compensation for time spent passing through security checkpoints after completing their scheduled shifts. The online retailer, alongside a staffing company for its Lehigh County fulfillment center, told the justices in a brief on Monday that the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act did not contemplate paying workers for what they said was the "brief amount of time" workers spend waiting to pass through metal detectors on their way out the door. The fact that the...

