Chemical Co. Tells Justices Tribes Can't Dodge Permit Appeal

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Chemical company FMC Corp. urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up its petition to overturn a ruling requiring it to pay $1.5 million in annual permit fees to Idaho tribes, saying the tribes were misconstruing the decision of the lower court. FMC, in its effort to have the high court take its appeal of a Ninth Circuit ruling that it must pay waste storage fees to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, claimed in brief Tuesday that the tribes have tried to "manufacture" the findings of the circuit court to make it seem like the decision did not "radically" overhaul the Supreme Court's...

