Trump Sued To Explain Views On President's Military Authority

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Congress required President Donald Trump to give a report describing his interpretation of his military force authority — a report that is now more than three months overdue, according to a lawsuit in D.C. federal court. The Protect Democracy Project, a government accountability organization, and two national security legal experts filed suit on Tuesday to force Trump to release a report describing any recent changes in his legal authority to use military force, as well as the reasons justifying the developments. Trump blew past Congress' March 1 deadline to release the report, and has been silent on when he'll provide the...

