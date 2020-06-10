Cigna Jumps Into Pharmaceutical Generics Price-Fixing Fight

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Insurance giant Cigna has added its voice to the growing chorus calling for recompense from the pharmaceutical industry in a new suit accusing dozens of drugmakers of conspiring for years to inflate the prices of a slew of generic medications. The whopping 475-page complaint landed on the Pennsylvania federal court docket on Tuesday and names Mylan, Sandoz and two dozen other pharmaceutical heavy hitters as co-conspirators in an industry-wide plan to avoid competition by divvying up the generics market. By doing so, they were able to inflate the price of certain generics by as much as 8,000%, the insurer said....

