Pot-Focused Fintech Co. Wants Lobbyist Dispute Arbitrated

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A financial services company catering to high-risk industries including cannabis has asked a New Jersey federal court to send a compensation dispute with a group of lobbyists to private resolution, saying their agreement contains a bulletproof arbitration clause. Global Trac Solutions, formerly known as Global Payout, and its subsidiary MTrac Tech Corp. said on Tuesday that discovery in a suit by lobbyist Barry Lefkowitz and his associates revealed a "mutual and unequivocal intent to arbitrate" any disputes related to their joint venture agreement. "Defendants are small, start-up companies," the companies said. "It is for this reason that every contract that they...

