Ind. Court Upholds Progressive's Win In $22M Bad Faith Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- An Indiana appeals court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a drunken driving crash victim's suit seeking to hold Progressive Southeastern Insurance Co. liable for a nearly $22 million judgment he obtained against the at-fault driver, rejecting the victim's argument that the insurer flouted duties owed to the driver. In a unanimous opinion, a three-judge Indiana Court of Appeals panel affirmed a trial court's order granting Progressive's motion to dismiss the suit brought by Gregory Smith, who aimed to put the insurer on the hook for the $21.7 million judgment he won against Nolan Clayton in an underlying action. In February...

